Style: Festive frugality

Frugal yet festive. Those on tight budgets may wonder whether the two can combine for a happy holiday, but with a little creativity, it’s possible, writes Linda S. Haymes in Style.

“Most of my Christmas decorations came from the dollar store or were things I already had, and I spray-painted,” says Marsha Segalla of Little Rock, a single mom who works as a dealer services specialist with Automotive Finance Corp. She collected small branches in her decorations from her yard and pine cones from a nearby golf course.

Segalla only spent about $30 on all the Christmas decorations adorning her home.

For Segalla’s and others tips on getting festive frugality, see Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.