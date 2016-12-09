Arkansas teen took gun to school, jailed
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Hot Springs police arrested a 16-year-old high school student Tuesday morning and said officers found a semi-automatic pistol with a loaded clip in his backpack.
The Police Department said in a news release that the Hot Springs High School student posted photos of himself and a handgun on social media. A parent of a different student saw the post, realized it was taken at the school and alerted administrators.
School administrators then informed police about 10:30 a.m. They arrived at the school and took the student into custody without incident.
Officer Joey Williams, a spokesman for Hot Springs police, said the student didn't "indicate why he brought [the gun] to school."
Police charged the teen with possession of a handgun on school property, a felony, and possession of a handgun as a minor, a misdemeanor. He was taken to the Garland County juvenile detention center, where he is being held without bail.
Tuesday marked the second consecutive day authorities responded to a central Arkansas student with a weapon at school. A Little Rock Central High School student will face discipline after taking knives to school Monday, a district spokesman said.
Hot Springs authorities dealt with a similar situation during the previous school year. In April, police found a loaded gun in a student's backpack at the high school, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record previously reported.
Metro on 12/09/2016
Print Headline: Teen took gun to school, jailed
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas teen took gun to school, jailed
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Nodmcm says... December 9, 2016 at 5:45 a.m.
Funny how the legislature insisted that colleges allow students to carry pistols on campus, but for high school students, its a felony. Boy, there sure is a big difference between being 17 and 18 years of age when it comes to the legality of toting a pistol. One goes from being a felon criminal to being a "good guy with a gun," on his birthday! Wow!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.