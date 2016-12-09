Arkansas teen took gun to school, jailed

Hot Springs police arrested a 16-year-old high school student Tuesday morning and said officers found a semi-automatic pistol with a loaded clip in his backpack.

The Police Department said in a news release that the Hot Springs High School student posted photos of himself and a handgun on social media. A parent of a different student saw the post, realized it was taken at the school and alerted administrators.

School administrators then informed police about 10:30 a.m. They arrived at the school and took the student into custody without incident.

Officer Joey Williams, a spokesman for Hot Springs police, said the student didn't "indicate why he brought [the gun] to school."

Police charged the teen with possession of a handgun on school property, a felony, and possession of a handgun as a minor, a misdemeanor. He was taken to the Garland County juvenile detention center, where he is being held without bail.

Tuesday marked the second consecutive day authorities responded to a central Arkansas student with a weapon at school. A Little Rock Central High School student will face discipline after taking knives to school Monday, a district spokesman said.

Hot Springs authorities dealt with a similar situation during the previous school year. In April, police found a loaded gun in a student's backpack at the high school, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record previously reported.

