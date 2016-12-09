Tom Petty to play at Verizon in April

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will play at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock in April.

The rock icon will play at the venue on April 23 as part of the band's 40th anniversary tour, according to the group's website.

Tickets to be "A Face in the Crowd" at the performance will become available Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at tichermaster.com, axs.com or through the Verizon venue.