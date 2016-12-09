Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 09, 2016, 10:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Tom Petty to play at Verizon in April

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:21 a.m.

tom-petty

PHOTO BY AP

Tom Petty

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will play at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock in April.

The rock icon will play at the venue on April 23 as part of the band's 40th anniversary tour, according to the group's website.

Tickets to be "A Face in the Crowd" at the performance will become available Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at tichermaster.com, axs.com or through the Verizon venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Tom Petty to play at Verizon in April

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online