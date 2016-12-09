Upon A Midnight Clear

Saturday

All-Star Jazzy Christmas -- Critically acclaimed saxophonist Tim Warfield and an all-star cast will perform arrangements of holiday songs, 7:30 p.m., Starr Theater at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets start at $30. 571-2762 or waltonartscenter.org.

Wampus Wonderland -- A holiday craft show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. cattywampuscoop.com.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Dance Company, 7 p.m. today & 2 p.m. Sunday, Heritage High School Auditorium, 1114 S. Fifth St. in Rogers. $6-$12. 636-6678.

Holiday Open House -- Music, food, drink and art for sale, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Heartwood Gallery, 428 S. Government Ave. in Fayetteville. 444-0888 or heartwoodgallery.com.

Christmas at the North Pole -- Featuring members of the Ozark Figure Skating Club, 1 & 5 p.m., The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. $5-$8. Erin Spandorf at 562-714-2309 or erinv24@gmail.com.

"A Holiday Sing" -- The Bella Vista Women's Chorus presents a benefit for the library expansion project with featured guests Perfect Harmony, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. Free-will offering. 715-6154.

Light the Hills -- Luminaries light up the park setting for a Christmas card shopping experience, 5-9 p.m., Basin Spring Park, 3 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. EurekaSpringsChristmas.com.

Open House -- Learn the history of the city and shop the museum's gift shop for unique Christmas gifts, locally made wooden toys, handcrafted pottery, Nantucket baskets and more, 2-5 p.m., parade at 3 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. 783-7841 or www.fortsmithmuseum.org.

"The Nutcracker" -- Western Arkansas Ballet's 31st annual performance, 7:30 p.m. Saturday & 2:30 p.m. Sunday, ArcBestCorporation Performing Arts Center, 55 S. 7th St. in Fort Smith. $15-$25. 785-0152 or www.waballet.org.

Downtown Living Windows -- With the theme "Toyland," the windows of shops downtown come alive with actors inside and grand holiday displays, 3-6 p.m, Main Street in Eureka Springs. eurekaspringsdowntown.com.

Fort Smith Christmas Parade -- Fort Smith Jaycees present this year's parade, 3 p.m., downtown Fort Smith. www.facebook.com/FSChristmasParade.

Sunday

Christmas at the Clayton House -- With the Fort Smith Chorale, Santa, crafts, holiday refreshments and more, 1-3:30 p.m., Clayton House museum, 514 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. 783-3000 or claytonhouse.org.

Tuesday

Kansas City Southern Holiday Express -- KCS annual Holiday Express train will make a stop for guests to board the train, visit with Santa and his elves and tour the inside of the train, 3 p.m., 201 Avenue Two Southwest (at intersection of AR-59 and Atlanta St.) in Gravette. Donations accepted; proceeds benefit the Salvation Army for kids in need. (816) 983-1372 or ww.gravettear.com.

Dec. 16

Home for the Holidays Concert -- A benefit concert for the Flint Street Food Bank, 7-10 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. Donation of two non-perishable canned goods. www.eurekasprings.org.

Johnson's Blue Lights of Christmas -- The Johnson Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 82 presents this third annual event in which Santa will travel throughout the neighborhoods of Johnson passing out presents to every child. Donations accepted. 521-3192.

Dec. 17

Figure Skating Show -- With the Arkansas Figure Skating Association, 6 p.m., The Rink at Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville. Free. 464-7275.

Dec. 18

"A Holiday MusiCOOL" -- Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra and Youth Orchestra present "Christmas Around the World" and photos with "cool" Santa, 2:30 p.m., Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. 855-5036.

Christmas Concert -- With the Melody Pond Band and other area musicians, 4 p.m, Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free to the public. 856-7000 or faylib.org.

Through Dec. 22

Polar Express Train Ride -- Departs the historic 1906 depot in downtown Branson, Mo. For dates and departure times, visit bransontrain.com or call 800-287-2462.

Dec. 22

The Hip Hop Nutcracker -- Heat up your Christmas tradition with a contemporary mash-up of a timeless holiday story, 7 p.m., Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center, 495 Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Tickets start at $22. 571-2762 or waltonartscenter.org.

Dec. 23

A Very Electric Christmas -- Lightwire Theatre will light up the stage with friendly caroling worms, dancing candy canes, nutcracker soldiers and other glow in the dark creatures incorporating classic holiday stories, 7 p.m, Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center, 495 Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Tickets start at $10. 571-2762 or waltonartscenter.org.

Through Dec. 24

Snow Village and Train Exhibit -- A nostalgic holiday journey back through the 1930s, '40s and '50s with a display of more than 600 pieces including the Polar Express and other Lionel trains, Gaskins Switch Village of shops in Eureka Springs. $2-$5. For dates and times, visit www.eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org or call 253-9417.

War Eagle Christmas Trees -- Come see nostalgic War Eagle decked out in festive lights and greenery, stroll the historic bridge, browse local artisan crafts and gifts at Creekside Creations, enjoy coffee and handmade cinnamon rolls at Creekside Treats and choose your family's fresh, pre-cut Christmas tree, 3-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 1-7 p.m., Sundays, located at Blackburn Homestead, 11036 High Sky Inn Road in Hindsville. 799-3014 or www.facebook.com/wareaglechristmas.

This calendar will continue through Christmas Eve. Send submissions to Jenn O'Bryan at jobryan@nwadg.com.

NAN What's Up on 12/09/2016