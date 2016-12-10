Dre Greenlaw returns to practice

— Dre Greenlaw practiced Saturday for the first time since breaking his foot against Oct. 8 against Alabama.

Arkansas' sophomore linebacker missed the final six games of the regular season after sustaining the injury and having surgery two days later. He participated in pass skeleton work Saturday.

"Tomorrow will probably tell the tale of how he feels, if he gets sore or whatever it is," linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves said. "And then we'll play it by ear from there and see what we we need to do."

His return to practice 19 days ahead of the Dec. 29 Belk Bowl bodes well for his chances to play against Virginia Tech. Coach Bret Bielema said he would feel good about Greenlaw's chances to play against Virginia Tech if the Fayetteville native returned to practice two weeks prior.

Greenlaw led Arkansas with 36 tackles going into the Alabama game.