Police: Arkansas man shot while leaving argument at Little Rock liquor store

An Arkansas man told police he was shot early Saturday as he tried to walk away from an argument in the parking lot of a Little Rock liquor store.

According to a Little Rock police report, an officer found 40-year-old Leslie Dillard lying unconscious in an alley across the street from Pic-Pac Liquor, which is located at 4407 W. 12th St., around 12:10 a.m.

The officer saw “a large amount of blood” near Dillard’s right shoulder, the report said. Emergency personnel arrived and took him to UAMS.

At the hospital, Dillard, who lives in Mabelvale, told police he’d gotten into an argument with the gunman in the Pic-Pac parking lot. The shooter, who was black and male, shot Dillard as he walked away from the confrontation, the report said.

Doctors found an entry wound in Dillard’s lower back along with the gunshot injury to his shoulder. According to the report, the bullets were lodged in Dillard’s arm and abdomen, and he underwent surgery after doctors located arterial bleeding in his arm and spine area.

