Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, December 10, 2016, 1:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Robber fires shot into the air, Springdale police say

By Brandon Howard

This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Springdale police are investigating an armed robbery Friday evening on Oak Avenue, according to a news release.

The victim told police he was outside of 616 Oak Ave. around 6:30 p.m. when a man and woman approached him. Police said the subjects pulled a firearm and demanded money from the victim. When the victim refused, one of the subjects fired a shot into the air, the release said. The victim then handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the subjects left.

There were no injuries during the robbery, said Lt. Derek Wright, a Springdale police spokesman.

A description of the suspects wasn't available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Robber fires shot into the air, Springdale police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online