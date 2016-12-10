Robber fires shot into the air, Springdale police say

Springdale police are investigating an armed robbery Friday evening on Oak Avenue, according to a news release.

The victim told police he was outside of 616 Oak Ave. around 6:30 p.m. when a man and woman approached him. Police said the subjects pulled a firearm and demanded money from the victim. When the victim refused, one of the subjects fired a shot into the air, the release said. The victim then handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the subjects left.

There were no injuries during the robbery, said Lt. Derek Wright, a Springdale police spokesman.

A description of the suspects wasn't available.