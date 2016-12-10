Home /
Robber fires shot into the air, Springdale police say
This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.
Springdale police are investigating an armed robbery Friday evening on Oak Avenue, according to a news release.
The victim told police he was outside of 616 Oak Ave. around 6:30 p.m. when a man and woman approached him. Police said the subjects pulled a firearm and demanded money from the victim. When the victim refused, one of the subjects fired a shot into the air, the release said. The victim then handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the subjects left.
There were no injuries during the robbery, said Lt. Derek Wright, a Springdale police spokesman.
A description of the suspects wasn't available.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Robber fires shot into the air, Springdale police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.