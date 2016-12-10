Pyramid-road Cairo blast slays 6 police

CAIRO -- A bombing on a main Cairo road leading to the Giza pyramids killed six police and wounded another three on Friday, the deadliest attack on security forces in the capital in more than six months.

The bombing, near a mosque on a wide avenue often used by tour buses, hit a police checkpoint, smashing several cars and blowing the windows out of police SUVs. Gravel, debris, and leaves littered the ground as investigators inspected the area and masked troops stood guard with automatic weapons.

"We heard the blast and rushed to the scene and found police vehicles damaged," said Abdel Hamid Abdulla, who was nearby. "We saw some police were injured, and some of their legs had been cut off," he said.

A shadowy group called Hasm, or "Decisiveness," claimed responsibility for the attack.

Dead Marine pilot ID'd in Japan crash

TOKYO -- A U.S. Marine Corps pilot who died after his jet fighter crashed off Japan was identified Friday as Capt. James E. Frederick of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Frederick, 32, ejected from his F/A-18 during training Wednesday evening about 120 miles southeast of a Marine Corps airfield in Iwakuni in western Japan. The Marines earlier gave his first name as Jake.

A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ship found his body the next day during an extensive search at sea. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

"We have lost a fine American patriot who volunteered to serve for freedom," said Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson, commanding general of the III Marine Expeditionary Force. "I want to sincerely thank the Japanese government for the tremendous efforts they made during search operations following the mishap."

Frederick was on a rotational deployment to Japan. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Dutch lawmaker found guilty of hate talk

AMSTERDAM -- Populist anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders was found guilty Friday of insulting and inciting discrimination against Moroccans, a conviction he immediately slammed as a "shameful" attack on free speech and an attempt to "neutralize" him.

Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the court would not impose a sentence because the conviction was punishment enough for a democratically elected lawmaker.

Wilders was not in court for the verdict that came, but he quickly released a video message, in English and Dutch, criticizing the judgment and vowing to appeal.

"Today, I was convicted in a political trial which, shortly before the elections, attempts to neutralize the leader of the largest and most popular opposition party," Wilders said. "They will not succeed."

The prosecution centered on comments Wilders made before and after the Dutch municipal elections in 2014. At one meeting in a Hague cafe, he asked supporters whether they wanted more or fewer Moroccans in the Netherlands. That sparked a chant of "Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!" -- to which he replied, "we'll take care of it."

Prosecutors say that Wilders, who in 2011 was acquitted at another hate-speech trial for his outspoken criticism of Islam, overstepped the limits of free speech by specifically targeting Moroccans.

U.S.strike kills Charlie Hebdo suspect

An Islamic State leader linked to the 2015 attacks at the French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Syria, U.S. military officials said Friday.

Officials said Boubaker el Hakim was killed in Raqqa on Nov. 26. He is believed to have played a role in planning the attack. The officials weren't authorized to discuss the strike publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

El Hakim, a 33-year-old French Tunisian, was a mentor to the brothers who gunned down cartoonists at the French paper in January 2015.

He was arrested in Syria and sent to France, where he was convicted in 2008 and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Released from prison in early 2011, el Hakim is believed to have moved to Tunisia, where he claimed responsibility in 2014 for the assassinations of two political figures.

A Section on 12/10/2016