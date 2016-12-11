Ash Flat family reaches fundraising goal

— One Ash Flat family’s dream of having a service dog will soon become a reality.

Scott and Roxanne Daily, who earlier this year began raising $25,000 to purchase a service dog for their son, Conor, who has autism, reached their campaign goal Tuesday. The couple have been fundraising to receive a dog through Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, a Virginia-based nonprofit that trains dogs for those with autism, seizure disorders, diabetes and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Before the goal was reached, the couple had $2,200 left to raise, which one anonymous donor covered.

“Praise the Lord,” Roxanne said.

Roxanne said she first learned that the fundraising goal was reached when her husband tried to contact her while she was shopping at Walmart in Branson, Missouri, just a few weeks after having a dream that someone had paid off the rest of their goal in full.

“He had sent me like four text messages, and they said about 15 ‘Call me’s’ in each one, as many as he could fit,” she said. “I saw that he had sent a picture of the [fundraising web page], and I saw the $25,000, and I just ran with my shopping cart as fast as I could, screaming, ‘What has happened?’” she said.

Scott said that after an anonymous person picked up the family’s check for breakfast that morning, he decided to check their fundraising website and noticed the goal was reached.

“It’s such a blessing,” said Scott, who said Roxanne was the force behind the fundraising campaign. “We’re just ecstatic. We can’t wait to get that dog for Conor.”

Roxanne said she has no idea who provided the final donation.

“We even called and talked to [Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers], and they said they can’t share that information,” she said.

On Nov. 19, the family held a chili-supper and dessert-auction fundraiser at Ash Flat Church of Christ. The benefit raised $3,500 for the cause.

“We didn’t have a ton of people, but the people that were there, they really gave generously,” she said, adding that one dessert sold for $200.

Roxanne said Conor is excited about receiving a dog of his own.

“I’ve showed him the big dogs and stuff and asked him, ‘Do you want a big dog?’ and he’s like, ‘Yes!’” she said. “He’s excited to see the dogs and that stuff, but he doesn’t really have any idea what’s going on. I wish he did, but his little sister, [Kasyn], was extremely excited.”

Scott said having a service dog in the family will bring peace of mind, especially since Conor has had instances of leaving the family’s property.

“A lot of times, just interaction with the dog will make a tremendous impact,” Scott said.

Roxanne said that in three to four months, the family will learn of the name and gender of the dog that will begin training for Conor. In six to eight months, the family will receive the dog.

Roxanne said she originally thought her family would get to name the dog it will receive from the training program.

“They actually name that dog, and they don’t want us to change it,” she said. “The dogs are named after fallen officers who have been killed in the line of duty. Is that not awesome? It’s like the cherry on top that we even get to honor a fallen officer.”

The Daily family will continue its fundraising efforts to support Conor and others seeking a service dog. The Dailys organized a glow-in-the-dark run this year and will have the fundraiser again in April.

“A portion will go toward Conor’s next service dog because they’re guaranteed for nine to 10 years,” she said. “The rest of the money will go toward someone else’s campaign for a service dog, and it doesn’t have to be for autism.”

Roxanne said the family plans to send thank-yous to everyone who has helped donate to Conor’s campaign for a service dog. She said she is thankful for whomever provided the final donation.

“It’s amazing that we’re so blessed,” she said. “God provided, for sure, and I pray that whoever did this amazing, generous act is blessed tenfold.”

