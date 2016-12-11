COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Dec. 11

Run Like You’ve Been Stung 5K

MAUMELLE — The second annual Run Like You’ve Been Stung Maumelle 5K will begin at 2 p.m. at the Maumelle High School Stadium. Registration is $35 at noon at the stadium. After the race, a Spirited Tailgate Experience will take place in front of the stadium and include free promotional items, food and drinks. For more information, contact Alicia Gillen, Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, at (501) 851-9700 or alicia@maumellechamber.com.

Conway Women’s Chorus Christmas Concert

CONWAY — The Conway Women’s Chorus, directed by Joan Hanna, will present a holiday concert titled Hark, How the Bells! at 2 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 E. Oak St. Admission is free. Selections will include “Sleigh Ride,” “Silver Bells” and “Carol of the Bells.” Hanna, who is also the director of the Faulkner Academy of Arts, which sponsors the Conway Women’s Chorus, said the title of the show is a phrase from “Carol of the Bells.”

Dec. 13

Parks Department 50th Anniversary

RUSSELLVILLE — The city of Russellville invites the public to a 50th-anniversary celebration for the Russellville Parks and Recreation Department. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Hughes Community Center.

Dec. 13 and 15

Free Christmas Movies

MAYFLOWER — Mayflower United Methodist Church, at Miller and North Main streets, will continue its series of free Christmas-themed movies for the community at 6:30 p.m. both days in the church’s sanctuary. On Tuesday, the movie will be The Christmas Shoes, starring Rob Lowe and Kimberly Williams, and on Thursday, the feature will be Christmas Child, Max Lucado’s story of coming home. Popcorn will be provided. For more information, call Rick Wilkins at (501) 442-5044.

Dec. 15

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — A Maumelle Newcomers luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. at the Maumelle Country Club, 100 Club Manor Drive. The program will be Christmas music by Jennie Beard, accompanist at First United Methodist Church of Maumelle. The cost is $15. For reservations, call Mary Davidson at (501) 944-5518 by Monday. Guests are welcome.

Christmas Concert

GREENBRIER — The Greenbrier High School Band will present a community Christmas concert at 7 p.m. in the high school’s Fine Arts Auditorium. The performance will feature the band and church choirs. For more information, call (501) 733-1140.

Dec. 17

Conway Regional Toy Run

CONWAY — The 16th annual Conway Regional Toy Run will start at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at Landers Toad Suck Harley Davidson, 1110 Collier Drive off Museum Road. At noon, Santa will lead the caravan of motorcycles, trikes and cages (cars) from the dealership to Conway Regional Medical Center, where toys will be delivered. The Toy Run collects toys for children who are patients in the pediatrics unit. Anyone who brings a new,

unwrapped toy for a child ages 6 months to 16 years can participate. Toys can also be dropped off at the Harley Davidson dealership. To join the run, call

Steve “Painter” Polk at (501) 472-1628 or David Hawks at (501) 450-0745. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ConwayRegionalToyRun.

ONGOING

Antique Toy Display

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Museum and the Faulkner County Library will offer a display of antique toys at the library throughout the holidays. Because of museum closings for repairs and mold abatement, the museum has partnered with the library to mount a series of rotating displays of museum artifacts. The toy exhibit is the second in the series. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

AARP Tax-Aide Program Volunteers

RUSSELLVILLE — The AARP Tax-Aide program needs volunteers in the Russellville area to help prepare income tax returns for seniors and people with low to moderate incomes. Training will be provided. Prior experience in tax preparation is helpful but not required. Basic computer skills (data entry) are needed. Self-study material is available. Formal training will be held Jan. 17-29 at the Hughes Center. Preparation of tax returns will take place Feb. 1 through April 13. For more information, contact O.D. Smith at (479) 968-3287.

Arkansas Master Naturalists Applications

CONWAY — The newly formed Foothills chapter of the Arkansas Master Naturalists, which will serve the area of Conway, Russellville and Greers Ferry, is accepting applications. The mission of the Master Naturalists is to keep Arkansas in its natural state through volunteer efforts in environmental education, trail building and maintenance, and other activities. Applicants must complete 40 hours of training and give back 40 hours of volunteer service per year to maintain certification. Applications are due Jan. 1. For more information and application forms, visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org, and click on “Foothills

Arkansas Master Naturalists.”

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at

6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. and includes educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 327-2895 or (501) 908-9678.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Upcoming

Fire and Brimstone Concert

CONWAY — The musical duo Fire and Brimstone will return to the Faulkner County Library for a performance at 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Lori Marie and Phil G. will entertain the audience with some Caribbean warmth this holiday season with their repertoire of contemporary favorites. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.