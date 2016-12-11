COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Dec. 11

It’s a Wonderful Life

HOT SPRINGS — The Pocket Community Theatre will present It’s a Wonderful Life at 2:30 p.m. at 170 Ravine St. For more information, visit pockettheatre.com.

Dec. 12

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to join a story-telling, role-playing, dice-rolling program from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Seating is limited, and advanced registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Theater Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join the Theater Teens from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The movies watched will be based on a group majority vote. For more information,

call (501) 778-4766.

Winter Craft Series: Make a Gift

BENTON — Youth ages 8 to 12 of all skill levels are invited to create a personalized laminated bookmark and ornament at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Knitting

BENTON — Knitters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a knitting class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 13

Teen Holiday Party

BRYANT — Youth ages 13-18 are invited to an after-school holiday party from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The event will feature crafts, snacks and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to play a variety of table-top games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call

(501) 778-4766.

Dec. 13 and 15

Santa at the Library

BENTON/BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to meet Santa from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. The event will feature games, crafts and a gift from the library. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photos of their children with Santa. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 14

Teen Writing Club

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to a creative writing class from 3:30-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will learn and/or practice writing poetry, prose and character development. For more information, call

(501) 778-4766.

Tween Holiday Party

BRYANT — Children ages 8 to 12 are invited to an after-school holiday party from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 15

Alzheimer’s Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s caretakers support group will meet at 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Arkansas in My Own Backyard Presentation

BENTON — Arkansas nature photographer Tim Ernst will present a photo slide and music presentation at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. There will be books, calendars and prints available for purchase. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 16

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 17

Books-As-Gifts Local Author Event

BENTON — A Books-As-Gifts local-author event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature the opportunity to meet local authors, peruse their published books and purchase their works. Authors attending will include former Congressman Ed Bethune of Little Rock, Linda Williams Palmer of Hot Springs, Don Dierks of Saline County and Joe Poindexter of Hot Springs Village, among others. For more information,

call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Holiday Lights

HOT SPRINGS — The 2016 Holiday Lights display will be available for viewing from 5-9 nightly through Dec. 31 at Garvan Woodland Gardens. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children younger than 6. For more information, call (501) 262-9606.

Holiday Bazaar

ARKADELPHIA — The Clark County Arts and Humanities Council will present a Holiday Bazaar through Friday at the Arkadelphia Arts Center, 625 Main St. The show will feature collectibles, jewelry, toys and more for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Arts Center. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

For more information, call (870) 403-8216.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet, paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947 boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

GriefShare

BENTON — GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and support group, meets at 7 p.m. each Monday at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Market St. For more information, call (501) 778-3601.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.