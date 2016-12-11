‘Food for Fines’ helps those in need, forgives library late fees

Libby’s ROSE (Resource Organization for Service Excellence) of Hot Spring County is set to better provide for the more than 200 families it serves each month with help from the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library. During December, the library will accept nonperishable food items in lieu of late fees.

The Food for Fines program is conducted every year, library interim director Clare Graham said. “Late fees will be waived upon donation of food items. This does not include other fees, such as replacement or processing fees.”

Libby’s ROSE strives to provide hunger relief and meet the crisis needs of individuals in Malvern and Hot Spring County, according to the organization’s online description. Libby’s ROSE comprises a food pantry and thrift store and also provides assistance for individual clients.

“Through our partnership with ROSE, we are able to waive late fees and donate to a great cause,” Graham said.

ROSE was established 30 years ago by Libby Collamore, said Darlene Edmondson, its current executive director.

“She saw a need in the community and approached the Rice Depot about getting some rice to repackage,” Collamore said. “Then one thing led to another. People heard about what she was doing and started donating food and clothes. It has grown since then.”

About 250 families are served each month, Collamore said. That equates to about 12,000 pounds of food. ROSE is considered an emergency crisis food pantry. An emergency means someone has lost a job and is struggling to pay for things like a high utility bill, she said.

“Our goal is to give you enough food to last a couple of weeks until food stamps kick in or unemployment kicks in.”

ROSE only serves individuals living in Hot Spring County after they have received a food voucher from the Department of Human Services, Collamore said. Individuals must also present picture identification and Social Security numbers for those living in the household, and the family must meet income guidelines.

For one person, there is a $1,287 limit, and the organization also follows a food-stamp guidelines, Collamore said.

“If you receive more than $150 in food stamps and there is just one person in the household, you are over the limit. It goes up $100 per additional person.”

ROSE pantry has the capacity to help individuals twice a year, Collamore noted. The summer and the holiday season are the busiest times of year when the need is greater, she said.

“More kids are out of school, and there is not enough food to go around.”

Collamore said that as long as she can remember ROSE has had a good relationship with the Malvern-Hot Spring Library. The library’s food drive this month means a lot to the organization, she said, noting that any food drive is important.

Thrift-store proceeds also help the food pantry thrive, Collamore said. “All proceeds from [the store] come back into the pantry to purchase food.”

Volunteers are always welcome, she added.

“Any person can come and volunteer, make a money donation, give food or help organize a food drive — and maybe even adopt a family this holiday season.”

For more information, visit Libby’s ROSE of Hot Spring County on Facebook or at malvernhsc.overdrive.com.