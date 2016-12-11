Healing through hunting goal of nonprofit

— After serving in Afghanistan in 2001, Shawn Daniel, a colonel in the U.S. Army, decided to meet with four friends for a duck hunt during his return home to Arkansas that winter. That event became a tradition, with the group meeting each year to hunt and reconnect.

Eventually, the soldiers realized that their time duck hunting actually brought a healing experience.

“It was a chance for us to decompress, to relax, to look one another in the eye and make sure everybody was OK, because we all had multiple deployments, and we’ve all gone our separate ways in the Army,” said Daniel, who went to high school in Little Rock and now calls Bald Knob home. “And we said, ‘Hey, we need to start sharing this with more people.’”

In 2012, the nonprofit Darby’s Warrior Support was founded to provide a space where service members from various branches and states can have an Arkansas hunting experience surrounded by fellow service members who may share similar experiences. The nonprofit meets each January for a duck hunt and during other parts of the year for turkey hunting, goose hunting and father-son deer hunting.

Participants hunt on about 1,000 acres in Woodruff, White and Prairie counties, and in the Jonesboro area.

“There’s healing, I think, in that, just being out in the woods with your buddies. Watching the sun come up and the sun come down is almost a spiritual experience in and of itself,” said Daniel, president of Darby’s Warrior Support.

Daniel said the hunt has drawn service members from North Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Virginia and California. He said he enjoys seeing the “sheer amazement” of someone’s first Arkansas duck hunt.

“There’s some healing going on,” he said. “I can’t prove that medically or scientifically yet, but I can tell you, from being a soldier and having my own demons and my own scars, that it is a very disarming healing environment.”

The organization, which was previously named Operation Wounded Warriors Support, is named after William Orlando Darby, who was born in Fort Smith, served during World War II and commanded a group that later grew to what is now the U.S. Army Rangers.

“We wanted to link the organization based on current-day Rangers to historical Rangers, and being able to do that with a link to Arkansas made Col. Darby perfect,” Daniel said.

The only cost to those who participate for the hunt is a license, which Daniel said is about $132. Darby’s Warrior Support reimburses ground travel for up to 550 miles.

About 80 people are set to participate in the next duck hunt, which will take place over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend next year, and there is no room for more participants for that event.

Daniel, who has deployed seven times to Afghanistan and once to Iraq, said groups that participate in the hunt usually include several friends who have deployed together, likely numerous times.

“Based on my own experiences, there are lots of wounds out there,” Daniel said. “There are physical wounds that are visible, there are invisible wounds like traumatic brain injury, and there are also invisible wounds that are more like 1,000 paper cuts on your soul — just from the experiences you’ve had, the friends you’ve lost, the things you’ve seen.”

Daniel’s parents’ home in Bald Knob serves as a lodge for those who participate in the hunt, and there is also a lodge in Biscoe. Participants are provided with jackets, equipment, gloves and ammunition at no cost. Both the lodge and duck hunt are accessible for the disabled.

“We can accommodate really anybody,” Daniel said.

Jim Daniel, Shawn’s father, said Darby’s Warrior Support is important because service members may return home injured physically, spiritually or psychologically.

“When they return from a deployment, they’re different, and everything that they’ve experienced requires them to go through a transition,” said Jim, a veteran of the Army. “And we help that transition get started.”

Jim said he’s seen how many soldiers heal through sharing experiences with one another.

“They come back to a tough world because the world that they’ve been in for the most part is one of belonging and intimacy and loss and grief, and they come back to a world where nobody even seems to care,” Jim said. “Some of the soldiers can’t cope with that, and we know, anecdotally, that we do make a difference.”

Darby’s Warrior Support also helps provide scholarships for those pursuing higher education.

“We make a generous donation to the Ranger Scholarship Fund every year to support Rangers and Ranger family members to pursue their college degrees,” Shawn said. “It’s always been an integral part [of what the nonprofit does].”

Though Shawn said no Marines have participated in the duck hunt, members of the Air Force and Navy Seals have.

“We focus generally on the Special Operations community because that’s where the original members of the group came from,” Shawn said.

Shawn, who currently resides in Florida, plans to retire next October and have more time to commit to the nonprofit.

“It’s an opportunity to serve, for me,” he said. “This is what I’ve been doing all my adult life, and it’s incredibly rewarding to watch the boys experience the magic of an Arkansas duck hunt.”

