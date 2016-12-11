Hogs lead for JC receiver Brandon Martin

Arkansas leads for highly regarded junior college receiver Brandon Martin just days away from the signing period for mid-year transfers.

Martin, 6-4, 225, 4.37 of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College said Sunday afternoon he was down to Arkansas, Mississippi State and Auburn after also considering LSU. He officially visited Starkville this weekend.

“I was really heavy on Arkansas when I visited, but Arkansas is still my number one school,” Martin said. “I have to pray about it and ask God to lead me in the right direction to further my education.”

Wednesday is the first day mid-term junior college graduates can ink with a four year school. The signing period runs until Jan. 15.

ESPN rated Martin the No. 12 wide receiver and No. 101 overall prospect in the nation coming out of Prime Prep Academy in Dallas in 2015. A native of Monroe, Louisiana, he signed with LSU, but failed to qualify and enrolled in junior college. He committed to Auburn in July, but a few days later reopened his recruitment.

He said Coach Bret Bielema and receivers coach Michael Smith are keys reasons why the Hogs lead for him.

“I like real coaches that just don’t sugar coat things,” Martin said. “They tell you everything you need to do if you’re trying to make it to the league or go to the league. I’ve been talking to them for awhile and they set the standard high for another school to try and get me.”

Martin plans to sign with his new school at his home in Monroe on Thursday and will announce his decision on Twitter around 3 pm.

He officially visited the Razorbacks for the LSU game on Nov. 12. Bielema and Smith’s hard work on the recruiting trail hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I went down there on my official visit and they came and visited me a couple of times,” Martin said. “They came in the spring and they came to one of my games and they’ve been talking to me and I’ve been calling them.”

Martin had high praise for his potential position coach.

“He’s a straight-forward coach,” Martin said of Smith. “He’s going to keep it real with you. I can really see myself coming in there and making a big impact at Arkansas.”

Martin, who redshirted his freshman season at Mississippi Gulf Coast, will have three years to play three. He recorded 23 receptions for 327 yards and 4 touchdowns this season.

The Hogs will lose four seniors at receiver after this season.

“With me being a junior college wide receiver, my time is limited so I have to come in and make an immediate impact,” Martin said.

Martin’s combination of size and athleticism sets him apart from most other receivers.

“I jumped 7-2 in the high jump and I’m a big explosive person,” Martin said. “I’m 225 pounds and 6-4. I’m good in and out of my breaks. I’m a real smooth route runner. I take the ball at it’s highest point and I can run by a lot of DBs.”

Should Martin sign with the Hogs, he'll join teammate and receiver Jonathan Nance in Fayetteville in January. Nance plans to ink with Arkansas on Wednesday.

