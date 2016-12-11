No new vote, Gambian president-elect says

DAKAR, Senegal -- Gambia's president-elect said Saturday that the outgoing leader who now rejects his defeat has no constitutional authority to call for another election, and he called on President Yahya Jammeh to help with a smooth transition in the interest of the tiny West African country.

Jammeh's reversal late Friday came more than a week after tens of thousands took to the streets in celebration, shouting "Freedom!" after Adama Barrow was announced as the president-elect.

The United States and others quickly rejected Jammeh's new stance, and the African Union on Saturday called for security forces to remain neutral. Soldiers were in the streets of the capital, Banjul, as Gambians closed down shops in fear of unrest.

Barrow said the Independent Electoral Commission is the only competent authority to declare a winner.

Jammeh, whose 22-year rule has been marked by repeated accusations of human-rights abuses, said he is rejecting the results of the presidential election because investigations have revealed a number of voting irregularities.

The head of the electoral commission, Alieu Momarr Njai, would not comment on whether Jammeh had filed a formal challenge to the vote.

On Saturday, Barrow recalled Jammeh's telephone call Dec. 2 to concede defeat. State television had filmed a jovial Jammeh making the call.

Isatou Touray, a member of Gambia's opposition coalition, called on Jammeh to step down immediately.

"This is a rape on democracy, you must all stay calm, put on your lenses, be vigilant and do not retreat," Touray posted on her official Facebook page.

Information for this article was contributed by Krista Larson, Abdoulie John and staff members of The Associated Press and by Jaime Yaya Barry and Dionne Searcey of The New York Times.

