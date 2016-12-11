Police: 1 hurt, 2 arrested after shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two people were arrested after a shooting Sunday morning, according to a news release.

Police found the victim had been physically assaulted and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand near West Deane Street and North Porter Road, the release said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Dispatch logs show police went to the intersection around 9:34 a.m. for reports of an armed person. Witnesses told police two people were fighting when one of them pulled a firearm, the release said.

The suspects fled from the scene and were arrested by Arkansas State Police a short time later, the release said.

No further information about the victim or suspects was avaialble.

An investigation is ongoing, according to Sgt. Craig Stout, Fayetteville police spokesman.