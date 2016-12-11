Police: Victim injured in south Little Rock shooting

A male victim was shot in the arm Sunday in south Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Officer Richard Hilgeman, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said wounds to the arm are usually not life threatening. Officers found the victim in the area of Knollwood Road.

The Little Rock Police Department’s online dispatch log indicates officers were sent to the area of 6810 Knollwood Road and 9500 Warren Drive a little before 4:40 p.m. on a shots fired call.

Hilgeman said there was no information yet on any suspected assailants.

Read Monday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more.