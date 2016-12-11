Home /
Police: Victim injured in south Little Rock shooting
This article was published today at 5:22 p.m.
Intersection of Knollwood Road and Warren Drive
A male victim was shot in the arm Sunday in south Little Rock, a police spokesman said.
Officer Richard Hilgeman, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said wounds to the arm are usually not life threatening. Officers found the victim in the area of Knollwood Road.
The Little Rock Police Department’s online dispatch log indicates officers were sent to the area of 6810 Knollwood Road and 9500 Warren Drive a little before 4:40 p.m. on a shots fired call.
Hilgeman said there was no information yet on any suspected assailants.
Read Monday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Victim injured in south Little Rock shooting
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.