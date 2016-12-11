School district lands grant to promote fitness

— The Bald Knob School District has received a $30,000 grant to construct a walking track and promote fitness on the campus.

The district received the award letter for the joint-use-agreement grant from the Arkansas Department of Education on Sept. 2.

According to the Arkansas Department of Education, the Arkansas joint-use agreement grant, which is supported by the state governor and state tobacco excise tax, helps schools and their communities partner for resources for physical-activity opportunities.

Tammie Cloyes, H.L Elementary School principal, helped the district apply for the grant.

“When we wrote this grant, she helped facilitate the process, and it was right at the beginning of when she was hired at the district,” said Melissa Gipson, interim superintendent. “We actually wrote the grant in May, and she was hired by the board for July 1 sometime in the spring.”

Cloyes said the district has been working for the past couple of years to increase the availability of space and time for more physical-fitness opportunities.

“The grant is funded by tobacco-settlement money in Arkansas, and the purpose of the grant is to share space so both the school and the community benefit,” Cloyes said.

Gipson said construction of the track will begin in 2017.

“We are in the process of working through the details of the project, so it will begin in the school year, probably in the spring,” Gipson said.

The track is planned to start at Bald Knob High School, wind through the back of the high school, continue through the area of the district’s administration building and connect to a sidewalk that will later be built near the administration building. The track that will be constructed with the $30,000 grant will be roughly 1,700 square yards, Gipson said.

“We are in the process of another joint-use agreement, which will provide for a sidewalk around the front of the administration building,” Gipson said in an email. “Students and parents will be able to continue from the walking track to sidewalks around the city block.”

Cloyes said the construction of a walking track will also provide more room so the district’s cross-country team will no longer have to run on city streets.

“They are running in some of the city streets, and that was one of the main reasons we chose [this project],” Cloyes said.

The track will also connect to an existing track in the city.

“Walking tracks are some of the most popular-funded programs for this,” Cloyes said. “When Bald Knob constructed a walking track close to our city library, we wanted to extend that [to our district’s track].”

Cloyes said that based on surveys that were conducted and information posted to Facebook, the Bald Knob community agreed that there is a need for shared space for physical fitness. Some locals even expressed interested in leading or being a part of a walking club for adults, Cloyes said.

Though the district has after-school clubs and programs that promote fitness, some students don’t participate in those groups, Cloyes said.

“We have a lot of our school youth that participate in extracurricular activities,” Cloyes said, “but then the majority of our youth that do not have those opportunities do not have any other opportunities here in the city of Bald Knob to participate in physical fitness.”

Cloyes said the completion of the project will include signage.

“We’ll have to put up signs so families will know if they walk this distance, it’ll be this far,” she said.

Gipson said the completed walking track could impact entire families.

“[It can help by] just giving them increased exposure and availability for different safe places to exercise and spend time in the evenings with their family,” she said. “It could become a family event.”

Staff writer Syd Hayman can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or shayman@arkansasonline.com.