Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Reince Priebus, Republican National Committee chairman and chief of staff to President-elect Donald Trump; Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Claire McCaskill, D-Mo. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Priebus; Gov. Jerry Brown, D-Calif. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Kellyanne Conway, Trump adviser; Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Tim Scott, R-S.C. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Vice President Joe Biden; Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Trump. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TV news shows
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.