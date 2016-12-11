Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, December 11, 2016, 7:26 p.m.

VIDEO: One found dead after structure fire in Little Rock

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 6:01 p.m.

crews-work-to-extinguish-a-fire-near-16th-and-college-streets-sunday-evening-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Crews work to extinguish a fire near 16th and College streets Sunday evening in Little Rock.

One person has been found dead after firefighters responded to a structure fire in Little Rock late Sunday afternoon.

Little Rock fire crews were called shortly before 5 p.m. to the fire in a building near 16th and College streets, which is southeast of the Interstate 30-Interstate 630 interchange.

Firefighters entered the structure and found a man dead inside, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Ryan Tarinelli tweeted from the scene.

The cause of the fire wasn't yet known.

Read Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

