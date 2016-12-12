13 young players who've impressed in Belk Bowl practices

— Arkansas linebacker De’Jon Harris and defensive tackle McTelvin Agim earned freshman All-SEC honors last week.

The defensive duo were recognized after providing glimpses of their talent this season, but they are far from the only young players with potential on the roster. One of the main bonuses of the Razorbacks’ Belk Bowl preparation is the extra time developing young players afforded to the coaching staff.

Here are some of the young players who have impressed the staff.

S — Deon Edwards (6-1, 205, Fr.) and Micahh Smith (6-0, 195, Fr.)

Bret Bielema, head coach: They weren’t there in the fall, but I’m excited to see where they can go.

DT Briston Guidry — 6-3, 294, Fr.

Bielema: Briston has probably been one of the more impressive guys down the stretch. When I first laid eyes on him, I went over during a bye week (last year) and watched him practice at Rummel — obviously Rummel’s been very good for us. Saw a big, good-looking joker. … We’ve been using him inside. Explosive. Instinctive. He plays very, very hard. He’s a guy that we looked at playing at the beginning, but he had a little bit of an issue with a knee and now has recovered. I really get excited about that.

C Dylan Hays — 6-3, 294, Fr.

Kurt Anderson, offensive line coach: Dylan Hays is going to be an animal. He’s very similar to Dan Skipper in terms of how hard he plays and the amount of effort he plays with. He knows one speed and one speed only. He’s only going to get better with time.”

Dan Enos, offensive coordinator: “Dylan Hays has been very good. Looks good. Playing center. Playing hard and doing some really good things.”

LB Alexy Jean-Baptiste — 6-2, 231, Fr.

Bielema: He was a corner when we first offered him. Now, he’s a 230-pound outside linebacker that can run. Really liked him.

WR Jordan Jones — 6-1, 184, Fr.

Enos: “Jordan Jones has looked very, very good. Explosive and made plays.”

OL Deion Malone — 6-3, 296, Jr. (JC)

Anderson: “Deion Malone has done a fantastic job. Here’s a guy that was a junior-college transfer and was a three (years) for two, so the ability to redshirt him this year did him absolute wonders. His body’s changed and his strength levels have improved. His understanding of my techniques, this offense and the overall concepts has grown. He’s been down on scout team for the entire year, but there’s been a couple times where guys have been dinged up a little bit and just for — not for wanting to burn a shirt — but just bringing him up just for a body and watching his progression has just been fantastic. These last couple practices I’ve been able to be here with recruiting, he stood out to me a ton. His development has been off the charts.”

DT Jonathan Marshall — 6-4, 299, Fr.

Bielema: Jonathan Marshall is a big body that can run. When he plays that motor switch on, it’s very good. … I’m tinkering around with doing a little bit of 3-4 stuff in the future as well, so he’d be a guy that could probably be a heavy five or a three technique.

Rory Segrest, defensive line coach: “Jonathan Marshall, just a big powerful guy.”

WR D’Vone McClure — 6-2, 219, Fr.

Enos: “D’Vone McClure’s had two really good practices the last two (practice) days. Made plays.

WR La'Michael Pettway — 6-2, 215, R-Fr.

Michael Smith, receivers coach: Mike brings the physicality that we’ve had with Keon (Hatcher). He’s a big guy. We did some one-on-ones (Saturday) and he did some really good things with his hands. That’s what I challenge him with: to play big, because he is a big guy.”

WR Deon Stewart — 5-11, 164, R-Fr.

Smith: What’s been most impressive about him is how he’s become one of my guys that I can move around. That’s a great testament to him and his ability to learn all those positions, because right now I’ve got him playing Z, F and X. He’s doing exactly what Jared (Cornelius has) done.

DE Michael Taylor — 6-3, 245, So. (JC)

Bielema: “Michael Taylor has been probably, if you asked our players and coaches, the one guy that has just come out of nowhere. Obviously he came in late. We found out about him late. We were actually trying to make him eligible for this year. I knew if we could get him here and in our program, he’d put on 20 pounds instantly. Just a very impressive kid that makes a lot of plays. People are going to be excited about Michael Taylor.”

Segrest: “Michael Taylor’s probably the guy that jumps out first, just from his production.”

LB Dee Walker — 6-2, 208, Fr.

Bielema: “Dee Walker is another player that has shown up very well in developmental practices that I think you get excited about.