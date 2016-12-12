3 Arkansans arrested in shooting at apartment complex that injured 1

FAYETTEVILLE — Police arrested three people in connection with Sunday’s shooting that injured one person, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Shana Elaine Lunnie, 30, of Jonesboro; Roosevelt Smith III, 28, of Fayetteville; and Marshall Williams, 29, of Lake City each face charges of first-degree battery, second-degree battery and engaging in violent criminal group activity.

Police found a man at Countryside Apartments, 2331 W. Deane St. in Fayetteville, suffering from head trauma and a gunshot wound to the hand after being called about 9:34 a.m. Sunday for reports of an armed person, according to dispatch logs. Police haven't released the man's name, and an update on his condition wasn't immediately available Monday.

Witnesses told police two black men were fighting near the apartment complex when one of the two pulled out a firearm. The suspects fled the scene and were arrested by Arkansas State Police a short time later, according to the arrest report.

Smith and Williams confessed to being at the scene and beating and kicking the victim, the arrest report said. Smith also told police that Lunnie was present during the assault.

None of the three admitted to shooting the victim, but Smith told police he took a gun from the victim and put it in his home before fleeing, the report said.