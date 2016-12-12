Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 12, 2016, 1:29 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

$65,000 Jaguar SUV stolen from west Little Rock home, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Little Rock man’s Jaguar F-Pace valued at $65,000 was stolen Friday from his "unsecure" garage on the city’s west side, police say.

The resident told authorities that his son went to a residence on Valley Estates Drive around 11:50 p.m. Friday to find that the white SUV was missing, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A brown faux leather purse that contained the SUV's keys was inside the vehicle at the time of the burglary, which occurred between 12:01 a.m. and 11:50 p.m. Friday, the victim noted.

The man added that the SUV, which has a 2017 year model, is unregistered and was displaying a license plate that belongs to a 2015 BMW X3.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: $65,000 Jaguar SUV stolen from west Little Rock home, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

YoungHog says... December 12, 2016 at 12:32 p.m.

SOUNDS fishy.. Purse with keys left inside.. Registered with bmw tags..

HOGWASH

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online