$65,000 Jaguar SUV stolen from west Little Rock home, police say
This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.
A Little Rock man’s Jaguar F-Pace valued at $65,000 was stolen Friday from his "unsecure" garage on the city’s west side, police say.
The resident told authorities that his son went to a residence on Valley Estates Drive around 11:50 p.m. Friday to find that the white SUV was missing, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
A brown faux leather purse that contained the SUV's keys was inside the vehicle at the time of the burglary, which occurred between 12:01 a.m. and 11:50 p.m. Friday, the victim noted.
The man added that the SUV, which has a 2017 year model, is unregistered and was displaying a license plate that belongs to a 2015 BMW X3.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
YoungHog says... December 12, 2016 at 12:32 p.m.
SOUNDS fishy.. Purse with keys left inside.. Registered with bmw tags..
HOGWASH
