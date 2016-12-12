$65,000 Jaguar SUV stolen from west Little Rock home, police say

A Little Rock man’s Jaguar F-Pace valued at $65,000 was stolen Friday from his "unsecure" garage on the city’s west side, police say.

The resident told authorities that his son went to a residence on Valley Estates Drive around 11:50 p.m. Friday to find that the white SUV was missing, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A brown faux leather purse that contained the SUV's keys was inside the vehicle at the time of the burglary, which occurred between 12:01 a.m. and 11:50 p.m. Friday, the victim noted.

The man added that the SUV, which has a 2017 year model, is unregistered and was displaying a license plate that belongs to a 2015 BMW X3.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.