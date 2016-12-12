Annual tweet made for bird count help

Bird lovers have their 117th annual opportunity to help scientists track the rise and fall of species across the Western Hemisphere as the Christmas Bird Count begins this week.

From Wednesday through Jan. 5, anyone can take part in this mass bird-watching event, for free. The count is a chance to learn about birds from experts while enjoying a (quite likely chilly) outdoor adventure.

But for its results to "count" -- to be comparable to the data collected in earlier years -- they must be gathered in a certain area on a certain day and reported a certain way.

And so, unlike the Great Backyard Bird Count, individuals are not welcome to watch birds on their own and deliver their results directly to the National Audubon Society.

Area leaders called compilers handle the reporting. To participate, volunteers contact their area's compiler.

The counting is done in set, 15-mile-wide circles. Volunteers travel into their assigned circle along assigned routes and count every bird they see or hear during whatever amount of time they are able to look for birds during their assigned day.

Participants whose homes lie within a circle could stay at home and count the birds there -- providing they've contacted their area compiler and obtained instructions.

Announcing this year's circles to the birding listserv ARBirds-L, longtime compiler Leif Anderson noted that "any birding skill level is fine. Any length of time is welcome. Just contact a compiler for details and join in the fun. It's free for all, though donations to Audubon are always appreciated."

To find the circle near you, visit audubon.org and look under "Join the Christmas Bird Count" for a link to the map of circles. Click a circle for contact information.

People who do not have internet access can call Anderson at (479) 284-3150, Extension 3151 and leave a message.

Here are the Christmas Bird Count dates and circles scheduled in Arkansas:

WEDNESDAY

• Buffalo National River East (near Buffalo Point on Arkansas 14): compiler Jack Stewart, sponsored by Buffalo National River Partners.

• Hot Springs Village: compiler Chris Cash, sponsored by Hot Springs Village Audubon Society.

• Jonesboro: compiler Virginie Rolland.

THURSDAY

Mississippi River State Park (near Marianna): compiler Tara Gillanders, sponsored by the park.

FRIDAY

• Bayou DeView (near Brinkley): compiler Steve Osborne.

• Magnolia/Lake Columbia: compilers Darrell and Debbie Chatelain.

• Texarkana (northern Miller County): compiler Don Kyle.

SATURDAY

• Arkadelphia: compilers Evelyn and Glenn Good.

• Crooked Creek (near Harrison): compiler Alan Gregory.

• Fort Smith: compiler Bill Beall.

• Little Rock: compiler Dan Scheiman, sponsored by the Audubon Society of Central Arkansas.

• Village Creek State Park: compiler Heather Runyan, sponsored by the park.

SUNDAY

• Conway: compilers Allan Mueller and Michael Linz.

• Fayetteville: compilers Joe Neal and Mike Mlodinow, sponsored by Northwest Arkansas Audubon.

• Hot Springs National Park: compiler Shelley Todd, sponsored by the park.

• Lonoke: compiler Dan Scheiman, sponsored by the Audubon Society of Central Arkansas.

DEC. 19

Mountain Home: compiler Tom Krohn.

DEC. 21

Sylamore Ranger District (near Mountain View): compiler Megan Foll, sponsored by the U.S. Forest Service.

DEC. 29

• Lake Georgia Pacific/Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge: compiler Leif Anderson, sponsored by the refuge and the Friends of Felsenthal NWR.

• Pine Bluff: compiler Rob Doster, sponsored by Three Rivers Audubon Society.

DEC. 30

Wapanocca National Wildlife Refuge: compilers Dick Preston and (in Tennessee) Van Harris, sponsored by Tennessee Ornithological Society.

DEC. 31

Mount Magazine: compiler Don Simons, sponsored by Mount Magazine State Park.

JAN. 1

Lake Dardanelle: compiler Kenny Nichols.

JAN. 3

North Fork of the Illinois Bayou (near Hector): compiler Sarah Davis, sponsored by the Forest Service.

JAN. 4

Holla Bend National Wildlife Refuge: compiler Leif Anderson, sponsored by the refuge and the Holla Bend NWR.

JAN. 5

White River National Wildlife Refuge (near St. Charles): compiler Than Boves.

