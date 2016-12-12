Arkansas hunting club's lodge destroyed in fire

To Jamey Price and his family, the burning of The Grove Hunting Club’s lodge Saturday was much more than losing part of the family’s business.

They also lost the keepsakes inside — the deer mounts, trophies and rifles that evoked strong memories all were destroyed in the blaze that leveled the building.

“The trauma of just seeing it on fire,” Price said. “I’ve never seen something like that.”

He was at his daughter’s volleyball game in Conway that night, a rare time he was away from the lodge on a weekend. He was grateful he was an hour-and-a-half away from the homestead east of Pine Bluff when the fire began.

“I don’t know if I ever would have quit going in and out to get stuff,” he said.

He received a text message on his phone a little after 5 p.m. Saturday. It was his home security system telling him the smoke alarm at the lodge had been triggered. A few minutes later, he found out the building, which was finished in August 2015, was on fire.

Doug Nowlin, chief of the Southeast Jefferson County Volunteer Fire Department, arrived at the lodge, located at 405 Celia Road, around 5:15 p.m. He said he saw 4- or 5-foot-tall flames sprouting up from the 8,000-square-foot building’s roof.

“It was pretty well on its way when we arrived on scene,” said Nowlin, whose department was at the lodge for about five hours.

Firefighters could do nothing but contain the blaze and keep it from spreading, Nowlin said. It eventually burnt itself out. No one was hurt, but the lodge was gone.

Only five or six people were at the lodge when the fire started, Price said. About 12 others were out hunting. Families stayed at the lodge, which featured a full-service kitchen, eight bedrooms, a game room and a patio, and hunted deer and waterfowl in the surrounding 6,500 acres.

The families staying there this weekend lost their possessions, too, including most, if not all, of their hunting equipment.

Price and his wife, Michelle, started the club about 15 years ago. Both Ole Miss graduates — Jamey Price’s baseball career earned him a spot in the school’s athletic hall of fame — they named it The Grove Hunting Club after the storied tailgating area near Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Jamey, Michelle and their three daughters would spend most weekends there instead of their home in White Hall.

At the lodge, the club hosted youth hunts, corporate outings and even Sunday school parties, Price said.

“We just felt blessed to share it with everyone,” he said. “It was a great, great gathering place.”

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. The lodge was only a little more than a year old, but Price said, “obviously there was a flaw somewhere.”

Karen Blevins, the coordinator for the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, said the volunteer fire department will normally ask Pine Bluff’s department for assistance to investigate the origin. To her knowledge, Nowlin hadn’t filed that request Monday.

“It’s going to be hard to determine anything at all,” Nowlin said. “It is a total loss.”

It’s too early for specific plans, but Price said he doesn’t “feel like we have a choice but to rebuild.”

On Tuesday, Price will return to the lodge for the first time since the fire to meet the claims adjuster.

“It’s just too hard to think about,” he said.