Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man hurt in drive-by shooting, police say
This article was published today at 5:59 p.m.
A drive-by shooting early Monday left a man injured in Hot Springs, according to police.
In a news release, the Hot Springs Police Department said it responded around 2 a.m. to the 300 block of Hawthorne Street in reference to a shooting.
The victim, 24-year-old Raymond Nicholson of Hot Springs, told responding officers that a red four-door car approached him as he walked in the 400 block of Ouachita Avenue.
One of two occupants inside the car then pointed a handgun at him and shot him, the release states.
Nicholson was transported to National Park Hospital by LifeNet for a gunshot wound to his left forearm, police said. The injury was not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hot Springs police at (501) 321-6789.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man hurt in drive-by shooting, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.