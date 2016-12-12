Arkansas man hurt in drive-by shooting, police say

A drive-by shooting early Monday left a man injured in Hot Springs, according to police.

In a news release, the Hot Springs Police Department said it responded around 2 a.m. to the 300 block of Hawthorne Street in reference to a shooting.

The victim, 24-year-old Raymond Nicholson of Hot Springs, told responding officers that a red four-door car approached him as he walked in the 400 block of Ouachita Avenue.

One of two occupants inside the car then pointed a handgun at him and shot him, the release states.

Nicholson was transported to National Park Hospital by LifeNet for a gunshot wound to his left forearm, police said. The injury was not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hot Springs police at (501) 321-6789.