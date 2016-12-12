Arkansas' medical marijuana commission meets; chairman selected

Five commissioners were sworn in Monday during the first meeting of a commission established after Arkansas voters approved a constitutional amendment in favor of medical-related marijuana.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported those members of the state Medical Marijuana Commission as Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman of Little Rock, lobbyist James Miller of Bryant, Dr. Carlos Roman of Little Rock, pharmacy executive Stephen Carroll of Benton and attorney Travis Story of Fayetteville.

Henry-Tillman was unanimously elected Monday afternoon as the commission's chairman.

Much of Monday’s meeting centered on the role of the state’s Freedom of Information Act as it relates to the release of information pertaining to the commission as well as notification of public meetings.

Each commissioner will receive $85 per meeting, its members decided before adjourning.

The next meeting of the commission is set for 3 p.m. Dec. 20.

