Bomb slays 25 in Cairo cathedral

CAIRO -- A bomb ripped through a section reserved for women at Cairo's main Coptic cathedral during Sunday morning Mass, killing at least 25 people and wounding 49, mostly women and children, Egyptian state media said.

The attack was the deadliest against Egypt's Christian minority in years. Video circulating on social media showed blood-smeared floors and shattered pews among the marble pillars at St. Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral, the seat of Egypt's Orthodox Christian Church. The blast occurred in a chapel adjacent to the main building.

As security officials arrived to secure the site, churchgoers gathered outside and hurled insults, accusing them of negligence.

"There was no security at the gate," one woman told reporters. "They were all having breakfast inside their van."

A man asked, "You're coming now after everything was destroyed?"

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, although the attack bore the hallmark of Islamist militants fighting President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. They have previously targeted minority Christians over their perceived support for his government.

Hundreds of people streamed into nearby hospitals, seeking news of the wounded. Officials said at least six children were among the dead.

"It felt like the world has turned upside-down," said Magdy Ramzy, 59, who was wounded behind the ear by shrapnel. He frantically searched the wrecked chapel, and then outside, for his wife, Sabah Wadie. Only later did he learn that she had been killed and that his daughter-in-law and three of his grandchildren had been wounded.

Men and women cried outside the church.

"I saw a headless woman being carried away," Mariam Shenouda said as she pounded her chest in grief. "Everyone was in a state of shock."

"There were children," she added. "What have they done to deserve this? I wish I had died with them instead of seeing these scenes."

It was the second major attack in the Egyptian capital in three days, marking a return to violence after months of relative calm. An Islamist militant group claimed responsibility for an explosion at a security checkpoint on Friday that killed six police officers.

El-Sissi's rule has come under pressure in recent months amid high inflation and a sharp drop in the value of the Egyptian pound. Threatened street protests last month did not materialize.

Egyptian security officials, quoted by state media, said an explosive device containing about 26 pounds of TNT had been placed in the chapel. It went off during Mass about 10 a.m. Cairo time.

Most of the dead and wounded were women and children, Sherief Wadee, an assistant minister for health, said in a television interview. State TV broadcast appeals by hospitals for blood donations, and el-Sissi declared three days of mourning.

Pope Tawadros II, the spiritual leader of Egypt's Orthodox Christians, cut short a visit to Greece to return home.

Hundreds of worshippers gathered at the church gates to register their anger. "We either avenge them or die like them," they chanted.

Tarek Attiya, a police spokesman, denied accusations of lax security at the church, saying the police had been operating a metal detector at the church entrance as they normally would.

A current of anger and frustration ran through the crowd gathered at the church gates, much of it directed at el-Sissi and his supporters.

At one point the crowd broke into chants of "the people demand the downfall of the regime" -- the signature call of the uprising in 2011 that led to the ouster of President Hosni Mubarak.

The crowd pushed out three prominent television presenters seen as sympathetic to el-Sissi -- chanting, "Leave! Leave!"-- and called for the resignation of the interior minister, Magdy Abdel Ghaffar.

Many Egyptians reported that TV stations broadcasting pictures of the crowd had cut out audio feeds that carried the anti-government chants.

Police in full riot gear arrived later.

Such public anger toward the government has become rare under el-Sissi, who has imprisoned thousands of opposition figures, cracked down on civil society and demonstrated little tolerance for street protests.

The blast coincided with a national holiday marking the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

Members of Egypt's Coptic minority, who make up about one-tenth of the country's roughly 90 million people, have been discriminated against for decades, and they have come under violent attack since the uprising that toppled Mubarak.

Tawadros has been a vocal supporter of el-Sissi, who rose to power in 2013. But that support has also made Copts a target for elements of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood. Islamists attacked hundreds of Coptic churches and homes in 2013, in a backlash after security forces killed hundreds of Muslim Brotherhood demonstrators in central Cairo in August of that year.

El-Sissi's support stems from Egypt's Muslim majority. Tensions between Christians and Muslims are highest in Minya, the province in upper Egypt that saw the worst attacks on Copts in 2013.

Coptic officials in Minya have counted at least 37 attacks in the past three years, including episodes of houses set on fire and Copts being assaulted on the streets.

"Once again the lives of Egypt's Christian minority are dispensed with as objects within Egypt's violent and cynical battle over power," said Timothy Kaldas, a nonresident fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

After the blast on Sunday, dozens of Christians, some wearing black, waited for news of the wounded and the dead outside El Demerdash Hospital.

Noureen Grace, her face streaked with tears, waited for the remains of her sister-in-law, Madeline Michelle. "She was completely destroyed," Grace said, describing seeing the mutilated body. "I spoke to her only yesterday. We spoke every day."

Moments later, a red-faced woman, still heaving with grief, walked past. "They are all dead," she said, declining to give her name. "They were all my friends."

