16 die in Somali police station bombing

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- A suicide car bomber killed at least 16 people and injured nine others at a police station in the Somalia capital, a Somali police official said Sunday.

The attack early Sunday targeted a police station adjacent to Mogadishu seaport, Capt. Mohamed Hussein said.

At the blast scene, medical workers carried bodies burned beyond recognition to ambulances. Human limbs and bloodied shoes were scattered across the blast scene.

Most of the victims are port workers and police officers.

Somalia's Islamic extremist rebel group, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack, the second blast in the seaside capital in two days. Insurgents said they had killed "apostates" in the attack, according to the group's Andalus radio.

On Saturday, a suspected suicide car bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a security checkpoint near Mogadishu when soldiers stopped him for security checks, authorities said.

Former aide to S. Korea's Park indicted

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korean prosecutors said Sunday that they have indicted a former senior aide to impeached President Park Geun-hye in their investigation into the political scandal that led to Park's downfall, South Korean news media reported.

Prosecutors in Seoul indicted Cho Won-dong, a former senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, on accusations of working with Park in an unsuccessful attempt to force the vice chairman of a Seoul-based conglomerate to quit, Yonhap news agency reported.

The opposition-controlled parliament passed an impeachment motion against Park on Friday, stripping her of her presidential duties and pushing Prime Minster Hwang Kyo-ahn into the role as government caretaker until the Constitutional Court rules whether she must step down permanently.

Prosecutors accuse Park of colluding with a longtime friend to extort money and favors from South Korea's biggest companies and to give that confidante extraordinary sway over government decisions. Park has apologized for putting trust into her friend, Choi Soon-sil, but has denied any legal wrongdoing.

Prosecutors also said Sunday that they have indicted Kim Chong, a former vice culture minister, on charges of colluding with Choi and her niece to force companies to donate large sums of money to a sports foundation established by the niece, Yonhap reported.

Iran, Boeing finalize deal for 80 jetliners

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's flag carrier on Sunday finalized a deal with U.S. plane-maker Boeing Co. to buy $16.6 billion worth of passenger planes in one of the most tangible benefits yet for the Islamic Republic from last year's nuclear agreement.

Iran Air's deal for 80 jetliners is the biggest agreement Iran has struck with an American company since the 1979 revolution and U.S. Embassy takeover. Iran's creaking and accident-prone aviation industry was hobbled by years of sanctions.

The deal includes 50 single-aisle 737 Max 8s, a soon-to-be-introduced version of Boeing's narrow-body 737 line.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said the planes would be delivered over the next decade. The first will start to arrive in 2018, Boeing said.

Philippines to accept Chinese arms deal

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Sunday that he has decided to accept an arms deal being offered by China under concessional terms, in the latest sign of cozying relations between the once-hostile neighbors.

Duterte said in a speech before troops that he'll ask his defense secretary to send military officials to China to receive the firearms, which will be payable over 25 years. He did not provide further details.

"We don't need to ask from others because they're willing to give it," he said. "This isn't free, but it's actually a grant payable in 25 years."

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the military is also considering purchasing sniper rifles from Russia. Lorenzana visited Russia last week on Duterte's order to meet defense officials, the first-ever visit by a Philippine defense chief to Moscow since diplomatic ties were established in 1976, officials said.

A Section on 12/12/2016