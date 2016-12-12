Cole Kelley recovering from back surgery

— Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley underwent surgery within the last two weeks to repair a back injury.

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said the back surgery was planned. Kelley had been experiencing pain "and would wince when he threw the ball," offensive coordinator Dan Enos said.

Kelley, a redshirt freshman, didn't travel for the Razorbacks' regular-season finale at Missouri because of the injury. He had made the team's four previous road trips.

"It wasn't an emergency or anything like that," Bielema said. "It was something we were dabbling with for about six to eight weeks."

Bielema said he expects Kelley to be back "100 percent" for the Razorbacks' spring conditioning drills and spring practice. Kelley is expected to push Ty Storey for Arkansas' backup position in 2017.

Kelley has practiced some during the Razorbacks' preparation for Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl, but hasn't gone through all practices, Enos said.

"The real positives are that in January and February he should be able to be in the strength and conditioning program, and be able to go through the spring pain-free," Enos said.