Colleges in Arkansas don't need more guns

State Rep. Charlie Collins of Fayetteville will introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session requiring our state colleges to allow those with concealed carry permits to carry their concealed weapons on campus. This comes after his earlier bill, which allowed college administrators to make their own decisions concerning concealed carry.

Not a single college in the state authorized concealed carry on campus. So now Rep. Collins returns, mandating by law the right to concealed carry on campus. Does anyone actually believe every college administrator in Arkansas is a "gun grabber" out to thwart the Second Amendment?

I am a daily reader of the newspaper and a regular watcher of both local and national news, as I'm sure Rep. Collins must be. We both see regular incidents involving gun violence on both high school and college campuses. We differ on a suitable response to such realities.

My view is the regularity of these incidents involves social dysfunction. That is, we have a lot of problems in our country and certain individuals act out these problems, often using guns, because we live in a highly gun-saturated culture.

Adding more guns to the campus will not make the campus safer. University of Arkansas-Fayetteville has already had an incident in which a student illegally brought a gun on campus in a backpack, which accidentally discharged, injuring the student. Knowing young people as we all must -- we were all young once -- why would we want the state of Arkansas to mandate more guns on campus?

No doubt campus law enforcement will stay out of this discussion, but can you imagine the situation in class, at the stadium, etc., in which a student pulls a gun, perhaps in a moment of bad judgment, and the next student pulls her gun in defense? And then here comes campus security. Now we have guns in several hands. Who is law-abiding? Who isn't?

This is a dangerous mess-in-the-making. Leave campus law enforcement to those with training. Rep. Collins should just drop it. A gun-saturated culture doesn't need more guns in private hands on school grounds.

Joe Neal

Fayetteville

Does corporate welfare create 'empty souls?'

Paul Ryan believes that the school lunch program creates "empty souls." Since corporations are people, they must have souls. I wonder whether Republicans grieve for the many "empty souls" they create when they give away millions of our tax dollars in corporate welfare.

Mike Cooper

Fayetteville

Commentary on 12/12/2016