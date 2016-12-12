Home /
Train hits, kills Florida 2-year-old; baby sitter hurt
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:02 p.m.
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Authorities say a CSX train struck a 2-year-old boy and his baby sitter who were walking on the tracks northeast of Tampa, Fla., killing the child.
The Pasco County sheriff's office said in a news release that Hunter Fink was walking with his 4-year-old sister, their baby sitter and a man identified as Cody Williams along raised train tracks Monday when they realized a train was coming.
The news release said Williams grabbed the sister and jumped off the tracks about 8 feet below to safety.
The sheriff's office says the baby sitter, 26-year-old Heather Henderson, was holding Hunter but did not get out of the way in time. She is in stable condition.
CSX and the sheriff's office are investigating.
