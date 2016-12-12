Dre Greenlaw's status not clear for bowl game

— Arkansas linebacker Dre Greenlaw is practicing, but it remains unclear whether he will play against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.

Greenlaw has an "outside chance of playing," against the Hokies, Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema said. The sophomore broke his foot during Arkansas' game against Alabama on Oct. 8. He was the team's leading tackler at the time with 37 through five-plus games.

"I don't know if he will play," Bielema said. "If he can play, he will.

"I want him to keep moving forward as a football player. He has a lot of talent, a lot of potential for the future."

Greenlaw's recovery was expected to take between four and six weeks, Bielema said at the time of the injury. It has been nine weeks since Greenlaw suffered the injury and Bielema said Greenlaw's latest X-ray showed the foot "is almost completely healed."

Arkansas relied on two inexperienced linebackers to fill the void left by Greenlaw. Junior Dwayne Eugene has 38 tackles and an interception, while freshman De'Jon Harris has 34 tackles and a sack. Harris was selected to the SEC's all-freshman team.

"(Injuries) are things that happen throughout the course of a season or football game," Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith said. "We've got to do a good job of getting guys prepared.

"It was great to get Dre out there running around. We're using him in a limited capacity right now. We'll take it one day at a time, but it's great to have good football players practicing."