As expected, Virginia Tech outpacing Arkansas in Belk Bowl ticket sales

— Virginia Tech has sold nearly twice as many tickets as Arkansas to the Belk Bowl.

The Hokies have sold about 7,700 tickets, while Arkansas has sold about 4,200, according to officials. Both programs received 8,500 tickets for the game last week.

Virginia Tech is expected to sell more tickets primarily because of the game's location in Charlotte, N.C. Virginia Tech's campus is located less than three hours away in Blacksburg, Va.

The ticket sales are a reverse from last season when Arkansas' proximity to the Liberty Bowl essentially gave the Razorbacks a home-crowd feel in Memphis, Tenn. Arkansas sold more than 17,000 tickets to that game through its ticket office, while thousands more were bought by the team's fans on the secondary market.

That game had an announced attendance of 61,136, which predominantly was for the Razorbacks.

"I think it definitely will be different than the past two years," Arkansas cornerback Jared Collins said. "It's just something we're looking forward to. Playing road games in the SEC, I think it will be similar to that."

Through a spokesperson, the Belk Bowl declined to say how many game tickets had been sold to the game. More than 1,900 tickets for the bowl were listed for sale on StubHub.com Monday with prices ranging from $52 to $435.

Last year's Belk Bowl between Mississippi State and North Carolina State had an announced attendance of 46,423. Bank of America Stadium has a listed seating capacity of 75,412.