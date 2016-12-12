Fire in building in Little Rock fatal to 1; neighbors report explosion

A fire at a one-story building in Little Rock killed a man Sunday, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the building at 1623 College Street about 4:50 p.m. for a report of an explosion, authorities said.

When they arrived, firefighters entered the burning building and conducted a search, said Capt. Jacob Lear-Sadowsky with the Little Rock Fire Department. A man was found inside the building and was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Lear-Sadowsky said the cause of the fire was unknown and authorities are investigating. The Fire Department did not identify the victim Sunday evening.

The building is at the corner of College and East 17th Street, just across the street from the gate to Oakland Cemetery. It was unclear Sunday night if it was a residence or a business.

"[Authorities] are still trying to determine that for themselves," Lear-Sadowsky said.

The fire burned a corner of the building and melted part of the siding off the structure.

Wilbert Morrison, who lives next door to the building, said he was watching TV when he heard a loud explosion.

"We jumped up and went outside," he said.

An air conditioner on the north side of the structure was on fire and a man inside the building was screaming, he said.

"I just wish I could have got him out," Morrison said, looking at the burned corner of the structure Sunday evening. "This hurts real bad."

Another witness, Lemuel Henson, 50, said he used a crowbar to get into the house, but went back out because of the overwhelming smoke.

"I was trying to save his life," Henson said, looking at the structure as firefighters worked on the building and smoke continued to pour out.

Henson went in a second time with a fire extinguisher, he said, but the device was too small to deal with the fire.

"I tried," Henson said. "I wish I could have done more."

