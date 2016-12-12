Foreign minister takes charge in Italy

ROME -- Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni was tapped Sunday to form a new, Democrat-led government and end a political crisis so the country can quickly tackle pressing problems, which include troubled banks, an economy resisting growth and an electoral overhaul aimed at finally making the nation more governable.

"I'm aware of the urgency to give Italy a government in the fullness of its powers, to reassure the citizens and to face with utmost commitment and determination international, economic and social priorities," the 62-year-old Gentiloni said.

Italy is due to participate in a European Council meeting Thursday in Brussels, where participants are expected to discuss key problems, including migration, security and how to deal with the United Kingdom's decision to quit the European Union.

If no snags develop, Gentiloni could be sworn in as premier early this week. He declined to make predictions, saying only that "we're getting down to work."

Gentiloni would take the place of fellow Democrat Matteo Renzi in the premiership.

Renzi has been acting in a caretaker role as premier since he quit Wednesday, after his nearly 3-year-old government suffered a stinging defeat in a referendum on overhauls, upon which he had staked his job.

A new government faces a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament.

Given the banking crisis, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan is widely expected to stay on.

The populist 5-Star Movement and other opposition forces have been clamoring for an early election. But President Sergio Mattarella, in weighing who should replace Renzi, pointed out the center-left government still commands a majority in Parliament.

After Mattarella gave the nod to Gentiloni at the Quirinal presidential palace, opposition groups, including the Movement, stepped up demands for speedy elections.

"The people feel as if they've been taken for a ride, and want to vote who will decide their lives," said a 5-Star lawmaker, Laura Castelli, in a Facebook post that promoted the Movement's "elections immediately" hashtag.

Renzi became Italy's youngest prime minister in February 2014, when he was 39. He still leads the Democratic Party, although he faces internal party challenges should he bid for a return to office when elections are eventually scheduled.

During his party leadership, Renzi, who leans toward the political center, saw defections, especially from Democrats with a past in the former Communist Party.

One defector, Stefano Fassina, of the small Democratic Left party, labeled the next government a "Renzi-encore" and pushed for "elections as soon as possible."

Mattarella has urged the next government to act urgently on several priorities. Those include a banking crisis stemming from badly performing loans amid an economy that resisted growing for several years, despite labor overhauls and tax breaks during the Renzi administration.

Gentiloni also noted the pressing need for ambitious construction projects for several towns destroyed in recent months by earthquakes in central Italy.

The area was rattled again Sunday with a 4.3 magnitude quake.

As foreign minister, Gentiloni lobbied for international support to help end years of violence and fighting in Libya. The North African nation's coast has turned into a vast launch point for lucrative people-smuggling operations, which sends hundreds of thousands of migrants out in unseaworthy boats toward Italian shores.

Gentiloni also spearheaded Italy's demands that the Egyptian government determine and bring to justice whoever tortured and killed a young Italian researcher in Cairo this year.

The prime minister-designate is considered a staunch supporter of the outgoing Renzi.

But earlier this fall, Renzi expressed displeasure that his foreign minister had abstained on a resolution of UNESCO, the U.N. cultural agency, instead of opposing it.

The resolution angered Israel with its wording that put the Western Wall in Jerusalem -- Judaism's holiest site -- in quotation marks and described other Jewish sites as "so-called."

