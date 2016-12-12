Future Hog Justice Hill focused on recruiting other 2019 prospects

When Little Rock Christian sophomore point guard Justice Hill committed to Arkansas on Feb. 14 of last year, he also pledged to recruit others to the program.

The Hogs have three signees for the 2017 class and four commitments from the 16-under Arkansas Hawks for the 2018 class. Justice said he’s looking to add to the 2019 class.

“Right now, I’m going to a lot of exposure camps,” Hill said. “I think we’re done recruiting in the 2018 class. So right now, I’m trying to get some people in my grade to come to the Hill when I’m there.”

He’s been communicating several 2019 prospects, including Seattle sophomore shooting guard P.J. Fuller, whom ESPN rates as the No. 4 shooting guard and No. 23 overall prospect in the nation.

Hill, 5-10, 160 pounds, helped the 16-under Arkansas Hawks to a 35-5 record during the spring and summer. With his performance, he became even more of a notable target this season for opponents.

“Especially after all my people committed and everybody has come out and watched me play, but I’m use to it,” Hill said.

He and the Warriors played in the Battle of the Border Classic on Dec. 2-3 that pitted central Arkansas teams against teams from the Memphis area. Arkansas associate head coach Melvin Watkins attended the first night of the competition.

“It shows that love,” Hill said. “There’s nothing like the love we get from the Arkansas coaches and the fans. I really appreciate them coming down here and showing us support.”