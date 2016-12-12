• Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, joined Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and other dignitaries at the groundbreaking ceremony for the $1.5 billion National Stadium the government is building to host the 2020 Olympic Games.

• Kneena Ellis of Seabrook, N.H., and Kelly Eaton of Peabody, Mass., sued a groom and the event company that ran his wedding reception, claiming that they suffered concussions when the groom flew a drone that hit them in the head.

• Matthew Thomas, the chief sachem of Rhode Island's Narragansett Indians, refused to step down after being impeached, saying the impeachment vote -- held by tribal council members, whom he refuses to recognize, in a parking lot because they had been locked out of a tribal building -- wasn't legally valid.

• Amine Sidhoum, a lawyer for Algerian journalist Mohamed Tamalt, said the 41-year-old died after months of a hunger strike to protest a two-year sentence for offending President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

• Ron Long, the sheriff of Pulaski County, Mo., decided to try one last time to identify the remains of a child found in 2013 after recent test results showed the child, who would have been 10 to 12 years old, died between 1967 and 1972.

• Jordan Rand, an attorney, is representing Margate, N.J., homeowners suing to stop the building of protective sand dunes by claiming that the dunes would create drainage problems, encourage mosquitoes and help spread the Zika virus, even though the species that spreads the disease is concentrated along the Gulf Coast.

• Tony David, water resources manager for the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation in New York, welcomed "as reclaiming the resources and our land" the removal of a dam on the St. Regis River, which federal officials called the nation's first decommissioning of a federally licensed dam by an Indian tribe.

• Filip Chudziak, a hospital employee in Sun City, Ariz., faces identity theft and fraud charges, with officials saying that, after a Kansas store owner reported fraudulent online orders for gun parts, he admitted using patients' credit cards to purchase items for building an AR-15 rifle.

• Lee May, interim CEO of DeKalb County, Ga., announced that the county was the first in the state to reach "functional zero" for veteran homelessness, meaning that housing is available for homeless veterans willing to accept it.

