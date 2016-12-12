10 guitars, 3 TVs stolen from Little Rock man's home, police say

A Little Rock man returned home Sunday night to find a door pried open and property missing, including 10 guitars, according to a police report.

The 32-year-old arrived at his residence on Lefever Lane around 11:30 p.m. after being gone since Tuesday and found a door leading into his house from his carport had been forced open, he told police.

He went inside and discovered at least 10 guitars had been stolen, including a red Stratocaster and a blue Squier Jagmaster, as well as a brown leather amplifier, a set of pedals, three handguns, golf clubs, three TVs, antique silverware and some clothing, the report said.

Because the home was in disarray, the victim told that officers it's possible more items could have been taken.

No suspect was identified on the report.