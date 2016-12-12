Police: Robber fights 2 outside Little Rock lumber store, escapes with cellphones, cash

Police said a robber escaped a scuffle with his two victims early Sunday in Little Rock, absconding with a pair of cellphones and more than $100.

In a report, Little Rock police said two men were standing outside Kaufman Lumber at 5100 Asher Ave. around midnight. The robber approached them from behind, pointing a silver revolver at one of the men.

“Give me all your money,” he reportedly said. “Give me your phone. I’ll bust a cap in you; I’m not playing!”

Held at gunpoint, the man tossed $100 at the robber and lunged at him, grabbing his midsection, the report said. The second man told police he jumped into the fray, too, elbowing the robber repeatedly in the top of the head.

The robber, however, was able to escape and grab two cellphones, $114 and the keys to a Chevrolet Silverado belonging to one of the victims, the report said. He fled to a black Nissan Altima parked nearby and drove off, heading east on Asher Avenue.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but couldn’t find him. The report described him as a 5-foot-tall black male with a light complexion. He weighs 100 pounds and wore a black hoodie and bluejeans during the robbery, police said.