2 men get into Little Rock teen's car, rob her, police say

A Little Rock teen was robbed at an apartment complex when a pair of men got into her car while she waited for her boyfriend, police said.

She had arrived at the Bella Vista Apartments, located at 6510 Mabelvale Cut Off Road, a little past 1:20 a.m. Sunday, police said in a report. She parked at a building on the west side of the complex, waiting for her boyfriend, who told her he was in the bathroom.

The victim, 18, told police that one of the robbers approached and began to talk to her. The other got into the back seat of her car and asked if she was going to a party. When she answered no, he pointed a black handgun at her head, police said. The other assailant entered the car, too, sitting in the front passenger seat and removing the key from the ignition, she told police.

The robbers then took the victim’s iPhone 6, Steve Madden purse, Hobo wallet and $200, police said. They ordered her to get out and walk away from the car, the man in the front seat telling her to keep her eyes ahead.

“If you look at me, I will shoot you,” he said, according to the report.

Both robbers then left in a small car in an unknown direction. She told police that before robbing her, they had been standing in front of a door with a wreath on it. When police searched the area, they found several doors with wreaths.

The report described both robbers as black men. The assailant in the front seat was wearing a gray jacket while the man in the back seat had on a striped beanie.