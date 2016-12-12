Little Rock man accused of attack with bat at mobile home park

A 30-year-old man is accused of hitting a person with a baseball bat during a scuffle at a Little Rock mobile home park Saturday, according to a police report.

Police said Napoleon Haire of Little Rock forced his way into a residence at 11500 Chicot Road and walked toward the back room, where a woman was located.

Haire scuffled with a man who was in the mobile home and hit him with the baseball bat, according to the report. The report did not list the victim's medical condition.

The children of the man and woman were inside the residence at the time of the altercation, police said.

Haire was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree battery, three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and one count of violation of a protection order, according to the report.

He was being held without bail Sunday night at the Pulaski County jail.