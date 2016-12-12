• This weekend's Saturday Night Live brought in some outside star power for its cold open. In a sketch focusing on President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks, Bryan Cranston reprised his Breaking Bad character, Walter White, to play the incoming president's nominee to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration. "Walter is amazing, he came highly recommended by Steve Bannon," Kellyanne Conway (played by Kate McKinnon) says. White, introduced as a high school science teacher from New Mexico, said he didn't know Trump but, "I like his style. He acts first and then asks questions later. I also like that wall he wants to build. Nothing comes in from Mexico, meaning a lot less competition for the rest of us." Jake Tapper (Beck Bennett) asked, "You mean jobs?" "Sure," White slyly responded. Tapper listed other real-life Trump picks, including Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency. Pruitt has sued the EPA on climate change several times. "Scott Pruitt is excited for the job and ready to protect us all from the environment," the Conway character says in the sketch. "It's almost like Mr. Trump appoints these people specifically to undermine the very agencies they head," Tapper says. "Kellyanne, are these bad picks?" "No Jake, they are not bad," she answers. "They are alt-good."

• John Glenn, depicted in Hidden Figures as a space trailblazer who also gave critical support to pioneering black women at NASA who helped him orbit the Earth, was fondly remembered by the cast at the movie's premiere. "He's a hero. John Glenn was always on the right side of history. During a time when these women, because of their gender and the color of their skin, were oftentimes treated like second-class citizens, he extended his hand out and he trusted women, and women of color, with his life," said Janelle Monae, one of the film's stars. Glenn, a former Democratic U.S. senator, died last week at the age of 95. He became a national hero in 1962 when he succeeded in circling Earth. Hidden Figures tells the story of a trio of black mathematicians, also called computers, at NASA in the early 1960s who helped get him there. Empire star Taraji P. Henson portrays Katherine Johnson, the woman responsible for the calculations that led to Glenn's orbit. The other mathematicians are played by Monae and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

• A Los Angeles radio station said former Brady Bunch star Susan Olsen was fired after she got into an online confrontation with openly gay actor Leon Acord-Whiting. LA Talk Radio announced on Friday that it has severed ties with the host. Us Weekly reported that Acord-Whiting criticized the co-host of Two Chicks Talkin' Politics after he was a guest on the show. Olsen, who played Cindy Brady in the TV show, posted on her Facebook page that Acord-Whiting blocked her "before I could even get one hit in." Acord-Whiting later posted a screenshot of a Facebook message he said Olsen sent to him. In the screenshot, Olsen appears to call the actor an offensive term for gay men.

