Pedestrian killed in North Little Rock accident
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
A pedestrian died Saturday after a crash on Arkansas 161 in North Little Rock, a police department spokesman said.
A 1984 Oldsmobile was headed south about 5:50 p.m. Saturday when a man walked in front of the vehicle, causing the driver to swerve, said Sgt. Brian Dedrick, spokesman for the North Little Rock police department.
The vehicle struck the man near the 2500 block of Arkansas 161, Dedrick said. It was dark at the time of the crash, he said.
Police did not identify the victim Sunday.
Metro on 12/12/2016
Print Headline: Pedestrian killed in NLR accident
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Pedestrian killed in North Little Rock accident
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.