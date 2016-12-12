Pedestrian killed in North Little Rock accident

A pedestrian died Saturday after a crash on Arkansas 161 in North Little Rock, a police department spokesman said.

A 1984 Oldsmobile was headed south about 5:50 p.m. Saturday when a man walked in front of the vehicle, causing the driver to swerve, said Sgt. Brian Dedrick, spokesman for the North Little Rock police department.

The vehicle struck the man near the 2500 block of Arkansas 161, Dedrick said. It was dark at the time of the crash, he said.

Police did not identify the victim Sunday.

Metro on 12/12/2016