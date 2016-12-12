Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 12, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

PHOTO: Mary stolen from yard's Nativity scene, woman says

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:00 p.m.

a-handwritten-cardboard-sign-next-to-a-nativity-displays-a-message-for-whomever-stole-mary-from-their-yards-nativity-last-week-in-manchester-nh-on-monday-dec-12-2016

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/KATHLEEN RONAYNE

A handwritten, cardboard sign next to a nativity displays a message for whomever stole Mary from their yard's Nativity last week in Manchester, N.H., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The owners of a New Hampshire Nativity scene have a message for whoever stole Mary from their yard last week.

A handwritten cardboard sign next to the Nativity in Manchester reads: "Please help! Mary Missing, Joseph Doesn't Want to be a Single Dad!"

Shirl Kula says she and her husband have put up the set almost every Christmas in the 16 years they've lived in their home and consider it a gift to the neighborhood. She says they've never tied down the figures because the Nativity scene "belongs to the neighborhood."

Kula said she's not looking to punish whoever took Mary. She simply wants Mary back.

Jesus isn't in his cradle but hasn't been stolen. Kula and her husband wait until midnight each Christmas to put him out.

