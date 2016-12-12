PHOTO: Mary stolen from yard's Nativity scene, woman says

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The owners of a New Hampshire Nativity scene have a message for whoever stole Mary from their yard last week.

A handwritten cardboard sign next to the Nativity in Manchester reads: "Please help! Mary Missing, Joseph Doesn't Want to be a Single Dad!"

Shirl Kula says she and her husband have put up the set almost every Christmas in the 16 years they've lived in their home and consider it a gift to the neighborhood. She says they've never tied down the figures because the Nativity scene "belongs to the neighborhood."

Kula said she's not looking to punish whoever took Mary. She simply wants Mary back.

Jesus isn't in his cradle but hasn't been stolen. Kula and her husband wait until midnight each Christmas to put him out.