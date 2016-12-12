Police: Arkansas delivery man shoots at attacker after pizzas stolen

His pizzas stolen and his face beaten, an Arkansas delivery man drew his .40-caliber pistol and shot at one of his assailants Sunday night, police said.

According to a Jonesboro police report, the 26-year-old Domino’s driver arrived at 3700 Marchbanks Circle to deliver three large pizzas and 14 chicken wings around 9:30 p.m. As he pulled up, he saw three men standing in the driveway. He asked them if they ordered the pizza, and one of them said the name on the order was Derrick Williams, the report stated.

The delivery man then went to the passenger side of his 1995 Honda Civic to collect the pies and wings. Two of them followed him, and police said one took the food while the other started hitting the driver in the face.

The driver tried to escape, but he fell onto his back after running across the street. He told police he looked up and saw one of his attackers approaching, so he drew his MR40 semi-automatic handgun and fired once. It was unclear if the bullet met its target.

After the gunshot, the assailant pursuing the delivery man took off west on Marchbanks Circle, police said. The other two split off in different directions, running north and south on Airport Road.

Police were unable to find the bullet’s shell casing or its point of impact. Officers confiscated the weapon, and the driver was released.

The phone number used to order the pizza has a western Pennsylvania area code, police said.

The report described the three assailants as 20 years old or younger.