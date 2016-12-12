Police identify pedestrian killed in North Little Rock crash

The North Little Rock Police Department on Monday identified a pedestrian killed in a crash Saturday as a Prairie Grove man.

Police say 64-year-old Carlous E. Guthrie walked in front of a 1984 Oldsmobile Toronado headed south on Arkansas 161 in North Little Rock around 5:50 p.m.

The vehicle’s driver, 45-year-old Sherwood resident Clarence B James. Jr., attempted to swerve and avoid Guthrie but the pedestrian was struck in the 2500 block of the highway, a report notes.

Guthrie was found unresponsive at 5:54 p.m. Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene four minutes later, according to authorities.