Police: Man mum about being shot in south Little Rock

A male victim was shot in the arm Sunday in south Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Officer Richard Hilgeman, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said officers found the victim in the area of Knollwood Road.

The Little Rock Police Department's online dispatch log indicates officers were sent to the area of 6810 Knollwood Road and 9500 Warren Drive a little before 4:40 p.m. on a shots-fired call.

Hilgeman said there was no information yet on the assailant or assailants, and the victim was not cooperating with police.

Metro on 12/12/2016