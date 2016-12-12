Police: Man kicked out of Little Rock McDonald's found bloodied, tells officers 3 robbed him

A man became combative when asked about a reported robbery Saturday outside a Little Rock McDonald’s that left him bloodied, according to police.

The 41-year-old victim told responding officers that three males robbed him about 5:15 p.m. outside the fast-food restaurant at 104 S. University Ave.

Authorities noted in a Little Rock Police Department report that on their arrival, the man was sitting in a concrete drainage culvert in the back of the parking lot, bleeding heavily from the top of his head.

He smelled of alcohol, was uneasy on his feet and had slurred speech, police said.

The victim told officers that his phone had been stolen but the phone could be seen in his hand, according to the report. Shortly after, police said, he began cursing when asked for more information about the robbery.

The man had been forced out of the McDonald's indoor dining area for being intoxicated, and later broke a glass wine bottle on the outside of the restaurant, the manager told officers.

Police said the victim as transported to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary for injuries not considered life-threatening.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.