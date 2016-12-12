Home / Latest News /
Recount efforts end: Trump wins in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:56 p.m.
Presidential election recount efforts came to an end Monday in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with both states certifying Republican Donald Trump as the winner in contests that helped put him over the top in the Electoral College stakes.
Trump's victory in Wisconsin was reaffirmed following a statewide vote recount that showed him defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly 23,000 votes. Meanwhile, a federal judge issued a stinging rejection of a Green Party-backed request to recount paper ballots in Pennsylvania's presidential election and scan some counties' election systems for signs of hacking.
Green Party candidate Jill Stein successfully requested and paid for the Wisconsin recount while her attempts for similar statewide recounts in Pennsylvania and Michigan were blocked by the courts.
Stein got only about 1 percent of the vote in each of the three states that Trump narrowly won over Clinton. Stein argued, without evidence, that voting machines in all three states were susceptible to hacking. All three states were crucial to Trump's victory, having last voted for a Republican for president in the 1980s.
The numbers barely budged in Wisconsin after nearly 3 million votes were recounted. Trump, a billionaire New York real estate mogul, picked up 131 votes and still won by 22,748 votes. The final results changed just 0.06 percent.
Stein said she was disappointed not all Wisconsin counties did a hand recount, although most did. She said the goal of the recount was never to change the outcome but to validate the vote and restore confidence in the voting system.
"The recount in Wisconsin raised a number of important election integrity issues that bear further assessment and serious action to ensure we have integrity and confidence in our electoral system," she said, without naming what they were.
Stein had alleged, without evidence, that voting machines in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania were susceptible to being hacked.
LR1955 says... December 12, 2016 at 6:21 p.m.
Stein is a joke, funnier than Bernie S!
( permalink | suggest removal )
cliffcarson says... December 12, 2016 at 6:23 p.m.
So the recount total votes changed the outcome of Wisconsin by only 131 votes. Trump picked up an additional 131 votes. Now the only thing left for the losers to growl about is the "Russian" influence. I don't believe that Putin or any other Russian voted in the U S election. And the losers know that the claimed "Russian" influence is just so much sour grapes.
Now its time to come together and help Trump "Make America Great Again".
( permalink | suggest removal )
